Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $39.95 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00007470 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. In the last week, Beam has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $36.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,511,560 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

