BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BBVA Banco Frances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

