BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. BB Seguridade has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Get BB Seguridade alerts:

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.