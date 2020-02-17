Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

