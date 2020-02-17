Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 974.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

