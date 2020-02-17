Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.46.

NYSE:HES opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 2.04. Hess has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,977,000 after buying an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

