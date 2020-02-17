Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -2.09

Press coverage about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a coverage optimism score of -2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BHGE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

