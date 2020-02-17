Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $165.00

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 2426749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.52 ($2.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $463.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.46.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.