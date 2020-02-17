BaaSid (BAAS) Tops One Day Volume of $31,488.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $31,488.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

