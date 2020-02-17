Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €180.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €196.07 ($227.99).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a twelve month high of €200.60 ($233.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €180.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

