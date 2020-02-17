AVX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVX)

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

AVX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AVX has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AVX to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get AVX alerts:

Shares of AVX stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. AVX has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.29.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AVX will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.