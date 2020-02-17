Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avon Rubber to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,705 ($35.58) on Thursday. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.83). The firm has a market cap of $839.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,403.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,929.20.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). In the last three months, insiders bought 20 shares of company stock worth $45,206.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

