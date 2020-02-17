Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $105.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.34.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock worth $7,001,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

