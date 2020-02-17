Autonio Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Autonio has a market cap of $238,443.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03085848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00233090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00148769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

