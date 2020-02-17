Autoliv Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

