AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,998 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.2% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 95,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 204.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 48,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

