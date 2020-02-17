AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,057,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705,652 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,295,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

