AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $38.25. 27,385,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.