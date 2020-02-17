ATC Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,533.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $8,533.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00749717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000412 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

