AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,314 ($96.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,666.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,335.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

