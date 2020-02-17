Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.86 ($6.13).

ASCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

ASCL stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 373 ($4.91). 313,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 392.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

