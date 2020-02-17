Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of ARVN traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 645,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $15,039,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $16,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,408.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 187,586 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

