Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,024. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

