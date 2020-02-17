Ark (ARK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. Ark has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and $1.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,519,902 coins and its circulating supply is 118,205,640 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, COSS, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptomate and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

