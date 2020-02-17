Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANET. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.08.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,921,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

