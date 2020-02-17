ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AETUF. ValuEngine raised ARC Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

