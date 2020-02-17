ArbitrageCT Price Up 95% Over Last Week (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 95% against the dollar. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $20,623.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00481585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.88 or 0.06281568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00065035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028315 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005154 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ARCT is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.