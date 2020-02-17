Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $4.06 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $16.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aramark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

