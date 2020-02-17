Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

