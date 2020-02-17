AnarchistsPrime (ACP) One Day Volume Hits $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

