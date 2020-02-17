Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT):

2/13/2020 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Central Garden & Pet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Central Garden & Pet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. 58,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

Get Central Garden & Pet Co alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.