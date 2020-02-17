Analysts Set Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $164.20

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Watsco by 12,907.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 262.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Watsco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.32. 322,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,687. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

