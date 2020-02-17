Analysts Set Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $124.26

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,099,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

