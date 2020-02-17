Analysts Set Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target at $54.25

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti started coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $54.78 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.