Analysts Set Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Price Target at $56.20

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock remained flat at $$61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

