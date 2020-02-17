Analysts Set Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Price Target at $56.20

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock remained flat at $$61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $65.38.
About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.
