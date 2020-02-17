Analysts Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Price Target at $24.37

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several research firms recently commented on HEP. Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 463,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 396,081 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 169,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 118,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,526. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

