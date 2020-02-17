Analysts Set Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 576.69

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.43 ($7.62).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

AUTO stock traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 602.80 ($7.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 449.80 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 581.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 548.69.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

