Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to post sales of $251.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.54 million and the highest is $252.80 million. RealPage posted sales of $228.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $985.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.33 million to $986.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RealPage.

RP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. 207,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $6,849,440.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,357,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,291 shares of company stock worth $34,501,422. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,450,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,215,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,549,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,727,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

