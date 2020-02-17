Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce earnings of $5.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.54 and the lowest is $5.14. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.80 to $23.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.50 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $370.94. 635,087 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.94 and its 200-day moving average is $360.65. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

