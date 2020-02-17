Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Gentex reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Cfra upped their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,337. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

