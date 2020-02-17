Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NVST traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. Envista has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,429 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Envista by 2,028,692.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,134,000 after buying an additional 2,028,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

