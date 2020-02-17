Analysts Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

