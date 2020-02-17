Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.57. Cinemark posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.77. 2,374,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

