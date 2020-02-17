Analysts Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of FRPT traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. 308,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,175 shares of company stock worth $558,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after buying an additional 575,718 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

