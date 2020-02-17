Analysts Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to report $8.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.12 billion. 3M reported sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.25 billion to $33.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.99 billion to $35.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $161.01. 2,233,484 shares of the stock were exchanged. 3M has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.