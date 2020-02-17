Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.07. 684,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,564. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

