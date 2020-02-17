America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

