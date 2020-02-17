American Water Works (AWK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $139.32 on Monday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
