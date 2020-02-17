American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 480.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.52. 540,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

