American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,886 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

